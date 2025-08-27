Healthy Portions, Healthy Choices

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 10:30–11:30 a.m.

The key to good health often comes down to what’s on your plate. This Healthy Teaching Kitchen session will help Veterans focus on their plate by teaching how to choose balanced and healthy portions. Learn practical ways to build meals that give your body the nutrients it needs without overeating.



For more information, please contact the Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444.