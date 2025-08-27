Stocking Up and Budgeting Smart

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Healthy eating doesn’t have to break the bank. In this Healthy Teaching Kitchen class, Veterans will learn how to stock their kitchens with affordable and nutritious essentials while staying within their budget. The session will provide practical food budgeting strategies, grocery shopping tips, and ways to stretch your dollar without sacrificing health.



For more information, please contact the Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444.