Planning Meals and Flavoring Food

When:

Where:

Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition Department

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 | 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Success in the kitchen starts with a plan. This Healthy Teaching Kitchen class will guide Veterans through effective meal planning techniques to simplify healthy eating. The session will also explore different ways to flavor food using herbs, spices, and seasonings so meals are both healthy and enjoyable.

For more information, please contact the Nutrition Department at (401) 457-1444

