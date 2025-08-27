Stronger Together: Veterans as Caregivers

Being a caregiver can be one of the most rewarding and challenging roles a Veteran takes on. Join us for our Veteran as a Caregiver session on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 11:00–11:45 a.m. in the VA Providence Chapel (3rd Floor). This session will provide resources, support, and tools to help Veterans who are caring for loved ones.



For more information, contact Kimberly Cross at Kimberly.Cross3@va.gov, (401) 273-7100 ext. 13281, or Ellen Fitzgerald-McCallum at Ellen.Fitzgerald-Mccallum@va.gov, (401) 273-7100 ext. 17769.