Stronger Together: Veterans as Caregivers

Caring for others is a vital role—but caregivers need care too. Veterans are invited to attend the Veteran as a Caregiver session on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 11:00–11:45 a.m. in the VA Providence Chapel (3rd Floor). Learn about programs and strategies designed to strengthen caregivers and connect them with support networks.



For more information, contact Kimberly Cross at Kimberly.Cross3@va.gov, (401) 273-7100 ext. 13281, or Ellen Fitzgerald-McCallum at Ellen.Fitzgerald-Mccallum@va.gov, (401) 273-7100 ext. 17769.