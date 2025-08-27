Stronger Together: Veterans as Caregivers

Veterans who are caregivers don’t have to face challenges alone. Join us on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 11:00–11:45 a.m. in the VA Providence Chapel (3rd Floor) for the Veteran as a Caregiver session. Learn how to access support and resources designed to make the caregiving journey more manageable and rewarding.



For more information, contact Kimberly Cross at Kimberly.Cross3@va.gov, (401) 273-7100 ext. 13281, or Ellen Fitzgerald-McCallum at Ellen.Fitzgerald-Mccallum@va.gov, (401) 273-7100 ext. 17769.