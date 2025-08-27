Stronger Together: Veterans as Caregivers
When:
Where:
Main Building, Chapel, 3rd Floor
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
The caregiving journey requires strength, patience, and community. Veterans are encouraged to attend our Veteran as a Caregiver session on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 11:00–11:45 a.m. in the VA Providence Chapel (3rd Floor). This session offers valuable tools and guidance to support Veterans in their caregiving role.
For more information, contact Kimberly Cross at Kimberly.Cross3@va.gov, (401) 273-7100 ext. 13281, or Ellen Fitzgerald-McCallum at Ellen.Fitzgerald-Mccallum@va.gov, (401) 273-7100 ext. 17769.