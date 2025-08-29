Skip to Content

Veterans Café Comes to Wakefield

When:

Where:

International Museum of WWII

344 Main Street

Wakefield, RI

Cost:

Free

VA Providence invites Veterans to join us for the next Veterans Café on Wednesday, October 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International Museum of WWII, 344 Main Street, Wakefield, RI.

The Veterans Café is a social dining event designed to bring Veterans together over a shared meal. It’s an opportunity to connect with fellow Veterans, share stories, and strengthen community bonds in a welcoming environment.

Veterans can RSVP by scanning the QR code on the flyer.
Transportation is available through MTM. For details, call 1-855-330-9131.

All Veterans are encouraged to attend and enjoy an afternoon of good food, camaraderie, and connection.

