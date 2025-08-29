Veterans Café Comes to Wakefield

VA Providence invites Veterans to join us for the next Veterans Café on Wednesday, October 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International Museum of WWII, 344 Main Street, Wakefield, RI.



The Veterans Café is a social dining event designed to bring Veterans together over a shared meal. It’s an opportunity to connect with fellow Veterans, share stories, and strengthen community bonds in a welcoming environment.



Veterans can RSVP by scanning the QR code on the flyer.

Transportation is available through MTM. For details, call 1-855-330-9131.



All Veterans are encouraged to attend and enjoy an afternoon of good food, camaraderie, and connection.