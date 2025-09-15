VA Connect: November 12, 2025

VA Providence is kicking off the VA Connect series on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 4–6 p.m.



Veterans, families, and caregivers are invited to attend for:

• Leadership updates on VA Providence initiatives.

• On-site enrollment services to get started with VA health care.

• Claims assistance with Veterans Benefits Administration experts.

• Open Q&A time to share feedback directly with leadership.



This first VA Connect event sets the tone for a year of dialogue, action, and access. Veterans will leave informed, supported, and connected.