VA Connect: November 12, 2025

No event data

Main Building (1), 5th Floor Classrooms

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Free

VA Providence is kicking off the VA Connect series on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 4–6 p.m.

Veterans, families, and caregivers are invited to attend for:
    •    Leadership updates on VA Providence initiatives.
    •    On-site enrollment services to get started with VA health care.
    •    Claims assistance with Veterans Benefits Administration experts.
    •    Open Q&A time to share feedback directly with leadership.

This first VA Connect event sets the tone for a year of dialogue, action, and access. Veterans will leave informed, supported, and connected.

