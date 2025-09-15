VA Connect: February 11, 2026
When:
Where:
Main Building (1), 5th Floor Classrooms
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
VA Providence continues the conversation with our second VA Connect on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 4–6 p.m.
The event will again bring together VA Providence leadership, enrollment specialists, and benefits experts to make sure Veterans have everything they need to access care and benefits. From learning about new initiatives to signing up for health care or asking claims questions, VA Connect makes it easier to get answers and support in one place.