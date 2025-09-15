VA Connect: May 20, 2026

Spring forward with the third VA Connect event on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4–6 p.m.



Veterans are encouraged to attend to receive:

• The latest updates from VA Providence leadership.

• Assistance with enrollment and benefits.

• Answers to claims questions from subject matter experts.



These quarterly events are designed with Veterans in mind—ensuring no question goes unanswered and every Veteran has a chance to connect with VA Providence directly.