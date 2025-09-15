Skip to Content

VA Connect: May 20, 2026

When:

Where:

Main Building (1), 5th Floor Classrooms

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Spring forward with the third VA Connect event on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4–6 p.m.

Veterans are encouraged to attend to receive:
    •    The latest updates from VA Providence leadership.
    •    Assistance with enrollment and benefits.
    •    Answers to claims questions from subject matter experts.

These quarterly events are designed with Veterans in mind—ensuring no question goes unanswered and every Veteran has a chance to connect with VA Providence directly.

Last updated: 