VA Connect: May 20, 2026
When:
No event data
Where:
Main Building (1), 5th Floor Classrooms
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Spring forward with the third VA Connect event on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4–6 p.m.
Veterans are encouraged to attend to receive:
• The latest updates from VA Providence leadership.
• Assistance with enrollment and benefits.
• Answers to claims questions from subject matter experts.
These quarterly events are designed with Veterans in mind—ensuring no question goes unanswered and every Veteran has a chance to connect with VA Providence directly.