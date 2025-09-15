VA Connect: August 19, 2026
When:
Where:
Main Building (1), 5th Floor Classrooms
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
The VA Connect summer session will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, from 4–6 p.m.
This final event of the FY26 series is a chance for Veterans to hear year-end updates, learn about new projects on the horizon, and get face-to-face support with enrollment and benefits. It’s about closing the loop and making sure every Veteran knows where to turn for care and services.