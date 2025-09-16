Connecting Veterans to Careers and Benefits

VA Providence is proud to support the Greater New Bedford Job Fair on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rachel’s Lakeside in Dartmouth, MA.



This special event begins with an “Honoring Our Veterans” session from 9–10 a.m., providing Veterans early access to employers across a wide range of industries. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the fair will be open to all job seekers.



The VA Providence enrollment team and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on site to answer questions, assist with VA health care enrollment, and provide guidance on benefits and claims. Veterans can take advantage of both employment opportunities and direct access to VA services, all in one location.



No registration fee is required. Veterans are encouraged to come dressed for success and bring copies of their résumé.



For more information or to register, visit the MassHire Greater New Bedford Workforce Board and Career Center event page or call Karen Lazaro at (774) 762-5120