Stars, Stripes, and Service: Veterans Day at Bristol Community College
When:
No event data
Where:
Bristol Community College
777 Elsbree Street
Fall River, MA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Providence and our community partners as we honor all who served this Veterans Day.
Event Details
What: Veterans Day Ceremony with lunch provided
When: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 • 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: Bristol Community College, 777 Elsbree St., Fall River, MA 02720
Rain or Shine
Veterans and their families are invited to attend a ceremony recognizing the sacrifices of those who wore the uniform. VA Providence enrollment specialists and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives will be on site to answer questions about health care, claims, and eligibility.
This is more than a ceremony—it’s a chance to connect with your community, enjoy a meal, and learn about the benefits you’ve earned.