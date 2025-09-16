Stars, Stripes, and Service: Veterans Day at Bristol Community College

Join VA Providence and our community partners as we honor all who served this Veterans Day.



Event Details

What: Veterans Day Ceremony with lunch provided

When: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 • 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Bristol Community College, 777 Elsbree St., Fall River, MA 02720

Rain or Shine

Veterans and their families are invited to attend a ceremony recognizing the sacrifices of those who wore the uniform. VA Providence enrollment specialists and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives will be on site to answer questions about health care, claims, and eligibility.



This is more than a ceremony—it’s a chance to connect with your community, enjoy a meal, and learn about the benefits you’ve earned.