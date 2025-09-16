Skip to Content

Pink Out Day, Stronger Together

Main Building (1), Main Lobby

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Join the VA Providence Healthcare System for a women’s health resource fair designed for Veterans.

Event: Pink Out Day / Women’s Health Resource Event
Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, 9–11 a.m.
Location: VA Providence Main Lobby
Rain plan: Indoors

On site
    •    VA Providence Enrollment Team
    •    Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)
    •    Women’s Health Program
    •    Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
    •    Breast & Cervical Care Coordinator
    •    Whole Health and Nutrition
    •    988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline resources
    •    Maternity Care, Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) support, eligibility, and more

Why attend
Get answers on VA health care and benefits, connect with women’s health specialists, and leave with resources you can use today.

Contact
Joanne Barrett, Women Veteran Program Manager

(401) 273-7100 ext. 16191

Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov

Last updated: 