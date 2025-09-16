Pink Out Day, Stronger Together
When:
No event data
Where:
Main Building (1), Main Lobby
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Join the VA Providence Healthcare System for a women’s health resource fair designed for Veterans.
Event: Pink Out Day / Women’s Health Resource Event
Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, 9–11 a.m.
Location: VA Providence Main Lobby
Rain plan: Indoors
On site
• VA Providence Enrollment Team
• Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)
• Women’s Health Program
• Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
• Breast & Cervical Care Coordinator
• Whole Health and Nutrition
• 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline resources
• Maternity Care, Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) support, eligibility, and more
Why attend
Get answers on VA health care and benefits, connect with women’s health specialists, and leave with resources you can use today.
Contact
Joanne Barrett, Women Veteran Program Manager
(401) 273-7100 ext. 16191