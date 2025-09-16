Pink Out Day, Stronger Together

Join the VA Providence Healthcare System for a women’s health resource fair designed for Veterans.



Event: Pink Out Day / Women’s Health Resource Event

Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, 9–11 a.m.

Location: VA Providence Main Lobby

Rain plan: Indoors



On site

• VA Providence Enrollment Team

• Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

• Women’s Health Program

• Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

• Breast & Cervical Care Coordinator

• Whole Health and Nutrition

• 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline resources

• Maternity Care, Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) support, eligibility, and more



Why attend

Get answers on VA health care and benefits, connect with women’s health specialists, and leave with resources you can use today.



Contact

Joanne Barrett, Women Veteran Program Manager

(401) 273-7100 ext. 16191

Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov