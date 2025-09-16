Hyannis CBOC Veterans: Join Your Virtual Town Hall
Free
VA Providence invites Veterans enrolled at the Hyannis Community-Based Outpatient Clinic to join a virtual Veteran Town Hall. This interactive session offers updates from VA Providence leadership, information on health care and benefits, and a chance to ask questions directly.
When: October 15th, 2025
Where: Online
Your voice matters. Join the conversation and learn about the latest services available to you.