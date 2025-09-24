Trick or Suite with Rhode Island FC
When:
Where:
Centreville Bank Stadium
11 Tidewater St.
Pawtucket, RI
Cost:
Free
VA Providence is joining Rhode Island FC and community partners for a Halloween celebration built for Veterans, families, and neighbors.
Event Details
• When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
• 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
• Where: Centreville Bank Stadium
• Parking: Free parking available next to the stadium
Highlights
• Trick-or-treating fun in a safe, family-friendly space
• VA Providence staff on site to connect with Veterans
• Community partners including Roger Williams Park Zoo, Centreville Bank, Pawtucket Police, Central Falls Police/Fire/Parks & Recreation, Pawtucket Fire Department, and more
Tickets
Tickets are free. Reserve yours here: https://seatgeek.com/rhode-island-fc-tickets/usl/2025-10-25-5-pm/17739266
This event is a great way for Veterans and their families to celebrate Halloween while connecting with VA Providence and the wider community.