Trick or Suite with Rhode Island FC

VA Providence is joining Rhode Island FC and community partners for a Halloween celebration built for Veterans, families, and neighbors.



Event Details

• When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

• 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Where: Centreville Bank Stadium

• Parking: Free parking available next to the stadium



Highlights

• Trick-or-treating fun in a safe, family-friendly space

• VA Providence staff on site to connect with Veterans

• Community partners including Roger Williams Park Zoo, Centreville Bank, Pawtucket Police, Central Falls Police/Fire/Parks & Recreation, Pawtucket Fire Department, and more



Tickets

Tickets are free. Reserve yours here: https://seatgeek.com/rhode-island-fc-tickets/usl/2025-10-25-5-pm/17739266



This event is a great way for Veterans and their families to celebrate Halloween while connecting with VA Providence and the wider community.