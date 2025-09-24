Skip to Content

Trick or Suite with Rhode Island FC

When:

Where:

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, RI

Cost:

Free

VA Providence is joining Rhode Island FC and community partners for a Halloween celebration built for Veterans, families, and neighbors.

Event Details
When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 
• 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Centreville Bank Stadium
Parking: Free parking available next to the stadium

Highlights
• Trick-or-treating fun in a safe, family-friendly space
• VA Providence staff on site to connect with Veterans
• Community partners including Roger Williams Park Zoo, Centreville Bank, Pawtucket Police, Central Falls Police/Fire/Parks & Recreation, Pawtucket Fire Department, and more

Tickets
Tickets are free. Reserve yours here: https://seatgeek.com/rhode-island-fc-tickets/usl/2025-10-25-5-pm/17739266

This event is a great way for Veterans and their families to celebrate Halloween while connecting with VA Providence and the wider community.

