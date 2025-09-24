Rally for Care: Stand Down for Veterans

The Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center invites all Veterans to the 4th Annual Stand Down for Veterans—a free one-day event connecting Veterans with federal, state, local, and nonprofit partners. Whether you are homeless, at risk, or simply looking for support, all Veterans are welcome.

Date & Time

Friday, October 17, 2025

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location

Cape Cod Irish Village

35 Scudder Ave, Hyannis, MA

Event Highlights

• Patriotic Opening Ceremony: Bagpiper and drummer, Color Guard, National Anthem, vocalist Mathew Levesque

• Supply Depot: Free essentials for Veterans

• Health Services (Barnstable County Health Department): Flu shots, bone density scan, cardio check

• Supercuts: Free haircuts

• Meals: Free lunch and Table Talk pies while supplies last

• Rendezvous Café Corner: Free coffee, tea, and light bites

• And much more: See the event flyer for the full list of services

Transportation

Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority DART Bus

Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–noon

Call 800-352-7155 or visit capecodrta.org

Registration

Pre-registration required: capeveterans.com/stand-down-application

Contact Barbara-Anne Foley at 508-237-3349 (call or text).