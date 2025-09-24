Legal Help for Veterans

VA Providence, in cooperation with RI Legal Services, is hosting an informational session to connect Veterans with free legal assistance.



When: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Building 39, Computer Lab, VA Providence



Services Offered



Veterans can receive free legal help in the following areas:

• Housing law

• Family law

• Income support

• Discharge or dismissal upgrades

• Expungement/sealing

• Protective orders

• Consumer law

• Employment law



Who Can Attend?



This event is open to all Veterans.



For questions or more information, contact the Employment Resource Center (ERC) at (401) 273-7100 ext. 13099