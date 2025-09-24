Skip to Content

Legal Help for Veterans

VA Providence, in cooperation with RI Legal Services, is hosting an informational session to connect Veterans with free legal assistance.

When: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Building 39, Computer Lab, VA Providence

Services Offered

Veterans can receive free legal help in the following areas:
    •    Housing law
    •    Family law
    •    Income support
    •    Discharge or dismissal upgrades
    •    Expungement/sealing
    •    Protective orders
    •    Consumer law
    •    Employment law

Who Can Attend?

This event is open to all Veterans.

For questions or more information, contact the Employment Resource Center (ERC) at (401) 273-7100 ext. 13099

