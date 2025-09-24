Legal Help for Veterans
When:
Where:
Building 39 - Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
VA Providence, in cooperation with RI Legal Services, is hosting an informational session to connect Veterans with free legal assistance.
When: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Building 39, Computer Lab, VA Providence
Services Offered
Veterans can receive free legal help in the following areas:
• Housing law
• Family law
• Income support
• Discharge or dismissal upgrades
• Expungement/sealing
• Protective orders
• Consumer law
• Employment law
Who Can Attend?
This event is open to all Veterans.
For questions or more information, contact the Employment Resource Center (ERC) at (401) 273-7100 ext. 13099