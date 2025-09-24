Give the Gift of Life: VA Providence Blood Drive

VA Providence is proud to partner with the Rhode Island Blood Center to host a blood drive in support of our community and fellow Veterans. Every donation saves lives and strengthens the spirit of service that unites us all.



Thursday, October 2, 2025

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

5th Floor Auditorium, 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI



How to Prepare

• Eat well and stay hydrated

• Bring a photo ID

• Get a good night’s sleep before donating

• Must be 17+ years old (16 with parental permission)

• Meet minimum height and weight requirements



Sign Up Today



Register at https://www.ribc.org/drives and use code 0182.



For questions, call 800-283-8385 or visit ribc.org.



Your donation can make a difference. Join us in giving back to those who have given so much.