Skip to Content

Give the Gift of Life: VA Providence Blood Drive

When:

No event data

Where:

Main Building (1) - 5th Floor Auditorium

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

VA Providence is proud to partner with the Rhode Island Blood Center to host a blood drive in support of our community and fellow Veterans. Every donation saves lives and strengthens the spirit of service that unites us all.

Thursday, October 2, 2025
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
5th Floor Auditorium, 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI

How to Prepare
    •    Eat well and stay hydrated
    •    Bring a photo ID
    •    Get a good night’s sleep before donating
    •    Must be 17+ years old (16 with parental permission)
    •    Meet minimum height and weight requirements

Sign Up Today

Register at https://www.ribc.org/drives and use code 0182.

For questions, call 800-283-8385 or visit ribc.org.

Your donation can make a difference. Join us in giving back to those who have given so much.

Other VA events

Last updated: 