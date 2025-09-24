Give the Gift of Life: VA Providence Blood Drive
When:
No event data
Where:
Main Building (1) - 5th Floor Auditorium
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
VA Providence is proud to partner with the Rhode Island Blood Center to host a blood drive in support of our community and fellow Veterans. Every donation saves lives and strengthens the spirit of service that unites us all.
Thursday, October 2, 2025
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
5th Floor Auditorium, 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI
How to Prepare
• Eat well and stay hydrated
• Bring a photo ID
• Get a good night’s sleep before donating
• Must be 17+ years old (16 with parental permission)
• Meet minimum height and weight requirements
Sign Up Today
Register at https://www.ribc.org/drives and use code 0182.
For questions, call 800-283-8385 or visit ribc.org.
Your donation can make a difference. Join us in giving back to those who have given so much.