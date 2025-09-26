Healthy Living at VA Providence

VA Providence invites Veterans to a Healthy Living Workshop featuring one of our expert VA Dietitians. This interactive session will provide practical knowledge on building confidence in the kitchen, cooking for wellness, and promoting health and productivity in daily life. Attendees will also benefit from a free sample recipe to inspire both personal and professional growth.

• Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

• Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

• Location: Building 39 – Computer Lab

• Contact: (401) 273-7100, ext. 15017

Veterans are encouraged to join, learn, and bring home skills that support a healthier lifestyle.