Healthy Living at VA Providence
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 39 - Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
VA Providence invites Veterans to a Healthy Living Workshop featuring one of our expert VA Dietitians. This interactive session will provide practical knowledge on building confidence in the kitchen, cooking for wellness, and promoting health and productivity in daily life. Attendees will also benefit from a free sample recipe to inspire both personal and professional growth.
• Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
• Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
• Location: Building 39 – Computer Lab
• Contact: (401) 273-7100, ext. 15017
Veterans are encouraged to join, learn, and bring home skills that support a healthier lifestyle.