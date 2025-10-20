Skip to Content

Building Bridges to Defense Careers

The VA Providence Employment Resource Center (ERC), in partnership with SENEDIA – The Alliance for Defense Tech, Talent, and Innovation, invites all Veterans and staff to explore opportunities within Rhode Island’s growing defense industry.

Join us to:
    •    Learn about the Defense Partnership Industry Program.
    •    Discover how Real Jobs RI connects Veterans to high-demand, high-skill careers.
    •    Network with employers offering internships and direct-hire opportunities in defense technology and innovation.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025
2:00 PM
Building 39 – Computer Lab, VA Providence Campus
830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI

All Veterans and staff are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 401-273-7100 x13099

