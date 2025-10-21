Serving Those Who Served: Central Falls Veterans Luncheon

Veterans are invited to a free luncheon and resource fair on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 12–2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Central Falls. This special event will feature VA Providence staff on hand to assist Veterans with benefits questions and enrollment, along with community partners offering resources and support.



To RSVP or learn more, contact tbaena@city.centralfallsri.gov or (401) 365-0864