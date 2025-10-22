Sisters in Service: Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Women Veterans are invited to take a well-deserved break and connect over coffee at the New Bedford Vet Center on Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. This special gathering offers more than just a cup of coffee—it’s a space to celebrate sisterhood, share stories, and strengthen the bonds that unite Women Veterans across southeastern Massachusetts.

Hosted by the VA Providence Healthcare System and the New Bedford Vet Center, this event provides a welcoming atmosphere where Women Veterans can relax, connect, and learn about programs designed to support their well-being. Whether you’re a new face or a familiar one, this is a chance to meet others who understand the shared experiences of military service and the continued journey beyond it.

Come for the coffee, stay for the camaraderie, and rediscover the power of connection among Sisters in Service.

Questions? Contact Joanne Barrett at (401) 273-7100 Ext. 16191