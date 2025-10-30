Winter Warmth for Veterans

The VA Providence Healthcare System, in partnership with Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) and the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, will host a Winter Coat Giveaway on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the H-PACT Trailer 37, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI.



Veterans are invited to stop by for free winter jackets, clothing, hats, and gloves. A complimentary lunch will be provided. This initiative ensures that Veterans in need stay warm and supported through the colder months while connecting with community resources that care.



For questions, please contact Brian Sullivan at (401) 383-4730