Level Up: Frost Call Connects Veterans Through Gaming

Bristol Community College will host “Frost Call: Gaming for Connection” on Saturday, December 13, uniting Veterans, students, and community members through the power of gaming.

This unique event offers a fun and engaging way to build relationships while exploring valuable support resources. From mental health and substance use services to VA benefits, peer support, and education assistance, Frost Call provides an inclusive environment where attendees can connect, learn, and strengthen community ties.

The event, held at 777 Elsbree Street, G Building, Fall River, MA, features free entry and welcomes all Active Duty Service Members, Veterans, families, caregivers, and military-affiliated students. Community partners include the VA Providence, local DAV, VFW, American Legion, and other regional organizations dedicated to empowering Veterans through access, awareness, and connection.

Contact SJones34@bristolcc.edu for more information!