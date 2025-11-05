A Dash of Health: VA Providence’s Holiday Cooking Class Serves Up Wellness

VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) invites Veterans to add a little flavor to their holiday season at the Holiday Cooking Class on December 2, 2025, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Held at 830 Chalkstone Ave., 4th Floor—C Wing Dining Room, this festive class helps Veterans learn how to cook healthy meals, balance nutrition during the holidays, and enjoy delicious recipes that support overall well-being.



Led by the Nutrition Department, the HTK program provides hands-on experience and practical tips for making nutritious, budget-friendly meals at home. Veterans will not only gain valuable cooking skills but also learn strategies for meal planning and maintaining healthy habits throughout the holiday season.



Space is limited, so Veterans are encouraged to reserve a spot by calling 401-457-1444 today.