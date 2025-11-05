Conversation, Camaraderie, and Connection at the East Providence Veterans Café

Join us at the East Providence Senior Center for the next Veterans Café, a social dining event created for all Veterans! This relaxed, welcoming lunch offers a chance to share stories, enjoy great food, and connect with fellow Veterans while learning about local services and support programs.

Hosted in partnership with the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services and VA Providence, the Veterans Café is all about building camaraderie and community—because connection is just as important as care.

East Providence Senior Center, 610 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Transportation available through MTM Link: 1-855-330-9131

No RSVP Required.