Gather, Dine, and Connect at the Providence Veterans Café

The Veterans Café returns to the Southside Cultural Center in Providence—a social dining event open to all Veterans! Enjoy a meal, meet fellow Veterans, and connect with community partners and local resources in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere.



Hosted by the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services in collaboration with VA Providence, this event helps Veterans stay connected while building friendships and support networks that last long after the meal ends.



Southside Cultural Center, 393 Broad St, Providence, RI

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Transportation available through MTM Link: 1-855-330-9131