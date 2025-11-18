Brewing Connection: Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the Providence Vet Center

Women Veterans are invited to join VA Providence’s Women Veteran Program Manager Joanne Barrett for a relaxed, welcoming coffee hour at the Providence Vet Center, 2038 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02889. This informal gathering is designed to bring Women Veterans together to connect, recharge and learn more about resources available through VA Providence and the Vet Center.

Over a cup of coffee, attendees can share experiences, swap stories and meet other Women Veterans in a supportive, Veteran-centered environment. Staff from the Providence Vet Center and VA Providence will be on hand to answer questions, offer information about counseling and support services and help connect Women Veterans with programs tailored to their needs.

Whether you’re new to VA services or have been connected for years, this coffee hour is a great way to build community and learn more about what’s available to you. All Women Veterans are welcome—no RSVP is required. Just stop by, grab a cup and join the conversation.