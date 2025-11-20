Launch Your Veteran-Led Business

VA Providence is inviting Veterans to explore the path to entrepreneurship through an upcoming Start Your Own Business session hosted by the Employment Resource Center in partnership with the Small Business Hub of Rhode Island. This event is designed to help Veterans transform ideas into viable business plans with expert guidance every step of the way.

Participants will learn how the Small Business Hub can assist with business planning, registration, licensing, mentorship connections, and navigating Rhode Island’s network of entrepreneurial resources. Whether you’re starting from scratch or refining a concept, this session provides the tools to move forward confidently.

The event will be held on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, in the Building 39 Computer Lab at VA Providence. Veterans interested in launching or growing a business are encouraged to attend.