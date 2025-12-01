Blood Drive: Give the Gift of Life This Holiday Season

VA Providence is partnering with the Rhode Island Blood Center for a special on-site Blood Drive on Thursday, December 11, and all staff and Veterans are encouraged to participate. Every donation helps save lives—and with the need for blood constantly rising, your contribution can make an immediate and meaningful impact for patients across our region.

The drive will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the 5th Floor Auditorium at 830 Chalkstone Avenue. Donors are asked to bring a valid ID, eat and hydrate beforehand, and check the eligibility information provided by the Rhode Island Blood Center.

As part of the Blood Center’s 12 Days of Cheer, all participants from December 1–12 will be entered for a chance to win daily prizes—including items like a Nintendo Switch.

Every pint counts. Join us, roll up your sleeve, and help support our community during the season of giving.