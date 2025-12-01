Explore New Career Opportunities With Providence Schools

VA Providence is inviting all Veterans to join us for a Providence School Department Recruitment Event on Tuesday, December 9 at 12:30 PM in the Computer Lab, Building 39. This is a great chance to connect directly with hiring representatives and learn about open positions across the school system.



Veterans will have access to a variety of job leads, including:

• Teacher Assistants

• Crossing Guards

• Office Clerks

• Bus Monitors

• And more



Whether you’re seeking a new career path or looking for part-time work that supports our community, this event offers direct guidance and on-the-spot information to help you take the next step.



All Veterans are welcome.

For more details, contact Rosemarie Aponte at 401-273-7100 x15018.



Join us and explore the rewarding opportunities waiting for you in Providence Schools.