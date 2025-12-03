Start the New Year with Community: Women Veterans Coffee Hour on January 28

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program invites Women Veterans to join us for our first Women Veterans Coffee Hour of the new year at the New Bedford Vet Center. This monthly gathering offers a relaxed, welcoming environment where Women Veterans can connect, recharge, and enjoy meaningful conversation with others who understand the unique experiences of military service.

Whether you’re looking to meet fellow Women Veterans, learn about resources available through VA Providence, or simply enjoy a warm cup of coffee in great company, this event is designed with you in mind. As the fastest-growing population within the VA, Women Veterans deserve dedicated spaces that foster connection, empowerment, and community—and this Coffee Hour is exactly that.

No RSVP is needed. Just stop by, settle in, and enjoy a morning centered on camaraderie and support.

We look forward to welcoming you on January 28.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center

175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: January 28

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov