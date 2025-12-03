Warm Connections Over Coffee: Women Veterans Coffee Hour on February 25

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program invites Women Veterans to join us for our next Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This monthly gathering offers a welcoming and supportive environment where Women Veterans can enjoy meaningful conversation, build connections, and share experiences with others who understand the unique journey of military service.

Whether you’re looking to meet fellow Women Veterans, explore available VA resources, or simply take a moment to relax with a cup of coffee, this event is designed with you in mind. As the fastest-growing population within the VA, Women Veterans deserve spaces that uplift, empower, and bring community together—and this Coffee Hour helps do exactly that.

No RSVP is required. Just drop in, enjoy the conversation, and take part in a morning dedicated to camaraderie and connection.

We look forward to seeing you on February 25.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center

175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: February 25

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov