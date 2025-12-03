Sip, Connect, and Build Community: Women Veterans Coffee Hour on March 25

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program is pleased to welcome Women Veterans to our next Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This monthly gathering offers a warm, friendly space where Women Veterans can come together, share stories, and enjoy meaningful conversation with others who understand the unique experiences of military service.

Whether you’re looking to meet fellow Women Veterans, learn about resources available through VA Providence, or simply take a moment for yourself in a supportive environment, this Coffee Hour is designed with you in mind. As the fastest-growing population within the VA, Women Veterans deserve dedicated spaces that uplift and empower—and this event helps strengthen that sense of community.

No RSVP is required—just stop in, grab a cup of coffee, and enjoy a morning of camaraderie.

We look forward to seeing you on March 25.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center

175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: March 25

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov