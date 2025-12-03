Brewing Community: Women Veterans Coffee Hour on April 22

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program is pleased to invite Women Veterans to our upcoming Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This monthly gathering offers a comfortable, supportive space where Women Veterans can connect, unwind, and share meaningful conversation with others who understand the unique experiences of military service.

Whether you’re interested in meeting fellow Women Veterans, exploring available VA resources, or simply enjoying a warm cup of coffee in great company, this event is designed especially for you. As the fastest-growing population within the VA, Women Veterans deserve spaces that uplift, empower, and build community — and this Coffee Hour helps do exactly that.

No RSVP is required. Just stop in, take a seat, and enjoy a morning dedicated to camaraderie and connection.

We look forward to welcoming you on April 22.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center

175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: April 22

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov