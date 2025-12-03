Coffee, Conversation, and Community: Women Veterans Coffee Hour on May 27

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program invites Women Veterans to join us for our next Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This monthly gathering offers Women Veterans a warm, welcoming space to relax, connect, and enjoy meaningful conversation with others who share similar experiences.

Whether you’re interested in meeting fellow Women Veterans, learning about VA resources, or simply enjoying a morning of friendly conversation, this event is designed with you in mind. As the fastest-growing population within the VA, Women Veterans deserve community spaces that uplift, empower, and support their unique journeys—and this Coffee Hour is one of those spaces.

No RSVP is required. Just come as you are and enjoy a morning dedicated to camaraderie and connection.

We look forward to seeing you on May 27.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center

175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: May 27

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov