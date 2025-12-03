Connecting Over Coffee: Women Veterans Coffee Hour on June 24
When:
Where:
73 Huttleston Avenue
Unit 2
Fairhaven, MA
Cost:
Free
The VA Providence Women Veterans Program welcomes Women Veterans to join us for our next Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This monthly gathering offers a warm, relaxed space where Women Veterans can come together, build community, and enjoy meaningful conversation.
Whether you’re looking to meet other Women Veterans, explore available VA resources, or simply take a break with a supportive group, this event is designed just for you. As the fastest-growing population within the VA, Women Veterans deserve spaces that foster connection, empowerment, and belonging—and this Coffee Hour does exactly that.
No RSVP is required. Just bring yourself and enjoy a morning centered on camaraderie and shared experiences.
We look forward to welcoming you on June 24.
Event Details:
Women Veterans Coffee Hour
Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program
Location: New Bedford Vet Center
175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006
Date: June 24
Time: 10–11:30 AM
Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov