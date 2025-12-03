Connecting Over Coffee: Women Veterans Coffee Hour on June 24

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program welcomes Women Veterans to join us for our next Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This monthly gathering offers a warm, relaxed space where Women Veterans can come together, build community, and enjoy meaningful conversation.

Whether you’re looking to meet other Women Veterans, explore available VA resources, or simply take a break with a supportive group, this event is designed just for you. As the fastest-growing population within the VA, Women Veterans deserve spaces that foster connection, empowerment, and belonging—and this Coffee Hour does exactly that.

No RSVP is required. Just bring yourself and enjoy a morning centered on camaraderie and shared experiences.

We look forward to welcoming you on June 24.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center

175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: June 24

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov