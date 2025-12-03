Join Us for Coffee, Camaraderie, and Connection on July 22

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program is pleased to invite Women Veterans to our upcoming Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This monthly gathering provides a warm and welcoming space for Women Veterans to connect, share experiences, and build community in a relaxed atmosphere.

Whether you’re looking to meet other Women Veterans, learn about available VA resources, or simply enjoy a friendly conversation over coffee, this event is designed with you in mind. Women Veterans continue to be the fastest-growing population within the VA, and creating spaces like this ensures every woman who served feels supported, valued, and connected.

No RSVP is necessary—just stop by, grab a cup, and enjoy a morning dedicated to fellowship and empowerment.

We look forward to welcoming you on July 22.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center

175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: July 22

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov