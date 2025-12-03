Coffee, Community, and Connection: Women Veterans Coffee Hour on August 26

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program invites Women Veterans to join us for our upcoming Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This monthly gathering offers a relaxed, welcoming environment where Women Veterans can enjoy conversation, camaraderie, and the chance to connect with others who share similar experiences.

Whether you’re seeking community, interested in learning about available VA resources, or simply looking to enjoy a warm cup of coffee with fellow Women Veterans, this is the perfect opportunity. Women Veterans continue to represent the fastest-growing population within the VA, and events like this help ensure every woman who served has a supportive space to feel heard, valued, and connected.

No RSVP is needed—just drop in and join us for a meaningful morning of connection and support.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center

175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: August 26

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov