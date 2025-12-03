Brewing Community: Women Veterans Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program is excited to welcome Women Veterans to a special Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This gathering is designed to bring Women Veterans together in a warm, relaxed setting where conversation flows easily and connections grow naturally.

Whether you’re new to VA services or already engaged with our programs, this Coffee Hour offers an opportunity to meet fellow Women Veterans, share experiences, and learn about resources available to support your health, well-being, and community engagement.

Women Veterans are the fastest-growing population within VA, and events like this help ensure every woman who served has a place to connect, recharge, and feel supported. No RSVP is needed—simply come as you are and enjoy time with those who understand the unique experiences of military service and beyond.

We look forward to welcoming you for coffee, conversation, and camaraderie.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center

175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: October 28

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov