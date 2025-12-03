Coffee, Connection, and Community: Women Veterans Coffee Hour Returns

The VA Providence Women Veterans Program is inviting Women Veterans to join us for a warm and welcoming Coffee Hour at the New Bedford Vet Center. This gathering is designed to bring Women Veterans together in a supportive, relaxed environment where conversation, connection, and camaraderie come naturally.

Whether you’re new to VA programs or a longtime member of our community, this is a space created just for you. Enjoy a cup of coffee, meet fellow Women Veterans, share experiences, and learn more about the resources available through VA Providence and the New Bedford Vet Center.

The event requires no RSVP—just bring yourself and the desire to connect. Women Veterans represent the fastest-growing Veteran population, and events like this help ensure every woman who served has a community standing beside her.

We look forward to seeing you there and celebrating the strength, resilience, and shared stories that make our Women Veterans community so exceptional.

Event Details:

Women Veterans Coffee Hour

Hosted by: VA Providence Women Veterans Program

Location: New Bedford Vet Center, 175 Elm Street, New Bedford, MA 02740-6006

Date: November 25

Time: 10–11:30 AM

Contact: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov