Women Veterans Invited to a Special Guided Tour of the International Museum of World War II

The VA Providence Healthcare System invites Women Veterans to a powerful and immersive experience at the International Museum of World War II in Wakefield. This women-only event offers a unique opportunity to gather, learn, reflect, and connect through the stories of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience that shaped our nation and the world.

On Friday, January 9th, from 1600–1730 (please arrive at 1545), Women Veterans will receive a free, private, guided tour of this deeply interactive museum, which preserves the voices and experiences of those who served and survived World War II. The museum’s curriculum is built around 35 documentary films, rare personal artifacts, over 600 historical volumes, and a 35-seat theater designed to bring these stories to life.

This event provides the chance to:

• Explore the museum’s rich collection

• Ask questions directly to museum staff

• Learn about the human side of World War II

• Share your own stories and experiences

• Connect with fellow Women Veterans in a meaningful, supportive setting

Participation is limited to 35 Women Veterans, and RSVP is required.

RSVP Information

To reserve your seat, please contact:

Joanne Barrett

Phone:

Email: Joanne.Barrett1@va.gov

This is a Women Veterans Only event. If interested, please email to secure your spot.

Location

International Museum of World War II

344 Main Street

Wakefield, RI 02879

We look forward to honoring history—and creating community—with you.