A New Year, A Stronger You: Veterans Resource Fair in Charlestown

Veterans are invited to join the VA Providence Healthcare System for a special Veterans Resource Fair on Tuesday, January 7, 2026, from 5–7 p.m. at the Downy Weaver American Legion, 22 Whipple Drive, Charlestown, RI 02813.

This event is designed to help Veterans start the new year focused on health, wellness, and connection. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with VA Providence program representatives, ask questions, learn about available services, and discover tools that support physical, emotional, and financial well-being.

Whether you’re looking to enroll in VA care, explore benefits, connect with community programs, or simply learn more about the resources available to you, this event is a great way to take charge of your 2026 goals.

We look forward to starting the new year by supporting the one thing that matters most—your well-being.