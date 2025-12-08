Coffee, Conversation, and Care: Veterans Benefits Social in North Kingstown

Veterans are invited to join VA Providence for a Coffee Social with Benefits on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, from 9–11 a.m. at the North Kingstown Library, 100 Boone St., North Kingstown, RI 02852.

This relaxed, drop-in event offers Veterans the chance to enjoy a cup of coffee while connecting with representatives from the VA Providence Healthcare System and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA). Staff will be available to answer questions about healthcare, benefits, claims, enrollment, and available support programs.

Whether you’re newly enrolled, exploring your benefits, or looking to reconnect with VA services, this social provides a welcoming space to get the information you need.

We look forward to seeing you there—and helping you make the most of the benefits you’ve earned.