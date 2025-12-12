Eat the Rainbow, Reap the Rewards: The Power of Fruits & Vegetables

The Produce Prescription series kicked off with an engaging session focused on the benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables and simple ways to prepare them at home. Participants learned how incorporating a variety of colorful produce into daily meals can support heart health, manage weight, and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

The session also included practical vegetable preparation tips designed to build confidence in the kitchen. From basic washing and cutting techniques to easy cooking methods, Veterans gained tools to make healthy eating more approachable and sustainable.

By combining nutrition education with hands-on guidance, this session set the foundation for a month focused on practical, healthy, and affordable food choices.

Contact Nutrition to Reserve Your Spot: (401) 457-1444