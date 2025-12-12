Big Flavor, Small Batch: Cooking Smart for One or Two

Tue. Jan 13, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

This week’s Produce Prescription session focused on cooking for one or two people while still enjoying flavorful, vegetable-forward meals. Veterans explored strategies to reduce food waste, simplify meal prep, and create satisfying portions without excess leftovers.

The discussion highlighted creative and tasty ways to add more vegetables into everyday meals, even with limited time or ingredients. Participants shared ideas, recipes, and shortcuts that make healthy cooking realistic for smaller households.

The session reinforced that nutritious meals don’t require large portions or complicated recipes—just thoughtful planning and smart ingredient choices.

Contact Nutrition to Reserve Your Spot: (401) 457-1444