Big Flavor, Small Batch: Cooking Smart for One or Two
When:
Tue. Jan 13, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition Department
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
This week’s Produce Prescription session focused on cooking for one or two people while still enjoying flavorful, vegetable-forward meals. Veterans explored strategies to reduce food waste, simplify meal prep, and create satisfying portions without excess leftovers.
The discussion highlighted creative and tasty ways to add more vegetables into everyday meals, even with limited time or ingredients. Participants shared ideas, recipes, and shortcuts that make healthy cooking realistic for smaller households.
The session reinforced that nutritious meals don’t require large portions or complicated recipes—just thoughtful planning and smart ingredient choices.
Contact Nutrition to Reserve Your Spot: (401) 457-1444