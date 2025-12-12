Skip to Content

Shelf Smarts & No-Cook Wins: Rethinking the Pantry

Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition Department

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Free

During this session, Veterans were encouraged to take a fresh look at their pantry and discover how shelf-stable foods can support healthy eating. The discussion focused on identifying nutritious staples, reading labels, and building a pantry that complements fresh produce.

Participants also learned the keys to no-cook meal success, including simple combinations that require minimal preparation while still delivering balanced nutrition. These strategies are especially helpful for busy schedules or limited kitchen access.

By redefining what a “healthy pantry” looks like, this session empowered Veterans to make nutritious meals with less effort and more flexibility.

Contact Nutrition to Reserve Your Spot: (401) 457-1444

