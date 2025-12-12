Shelf Smarts & No-Cook Wins: Rethinking the Pantry
When:
Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Main Building, 4th Floor, Nutrition Department
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
During this session, Veterans were encouraged to take a fresh look at their pantry and discover how shelf-stable foods can support healthy eating. The discussion focused on identifying nutritious staples, reading labels, and building a pantry that complements fresh produce.
Participants also learned the keys to no-cook meal success, including simple combinations that require minimal preparation while still delivering balanced nutrition. These strategies are especially helpful for busy schedules or limited kitchen access.
By redefining what a “healthy pantry” looks like, this session empowered Veterans to make nutritious meals with less effort and more flexibility.
Contact Nutrition to Reserve Your Spot: (401) 457-1444