Chop Smart, Eat Well: From Storage to Salads

Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

The Produce Prescription series concluded with a practical session on storing produce properly, knife safety, and building balanced salads. Veterans learned how correct storage techniques can extend the life of fruits and vegetables, saving money and reducing waste.

Knife safety was emphasized to promote confidence and prevent injuries while preparing meals. The session wrapped up with guidance on building a balanced salad that includes protein, healthy fats, and a variety of textures and flavors.

This final session tied together the month’s lessons, reinforcing simple, safe, and sustainable habits that support long-term healthy eating.

Contact Nutrition to Reserve Your Spot: (401) 457-1444